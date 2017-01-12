Group arrested in connection with mall shoplifting
Five people were arrested by Myrtle Beach police Friday in connection with a shoplifting involving the theft of nearly $2,000 from Coastal Grand Mall. According to the police report, Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South carolina and Flordia drivers
|12 hr
|Kuyahoora
|2
|hells angels are like Big mouth bitches (Nov '09)
|Jan 11
|FXR 4 LIFE
|58
|House
|Jan 10
|Rawhide
|1
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 7
|kelly4funinMB
|25
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|Jan 6
|Koz
|84
|Searching for Jonathan malpass
|Jan 6
|Whoever u think i...
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jan 3
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC