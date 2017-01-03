Four women arrested on prostitution charges in Myrtle Beach Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Four women ranging in age from 22 to 34 were arrested on prostitution charges in the vicinity of North Kings Highway and 48th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Sunday, according to police records. Tynequa Lamontrese Williams, 23, Samantha Langley Dicosimo, 22, and Jennifer Mattcia Porter, 34, were arrested and charged with prostitution first offense by Myrtle Beach Police, online records state.

