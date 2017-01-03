Four women arrested on prostitution charges in Myrtle Beach Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Four women ranging in age from 22 to 34 were arrested on prostitution charges in the vicinity of North Kings Highway and 48th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Sunday, according to police records. Tynequa Lamontrese Williams, 23, Samantha Langley Dicosimo, 22, and Jennifer Mattcia Porter, 34, were arrested and charged with prostitution first offense by Myrtle Beach Police, online records state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 7
|kelly4funinMB
|25
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|Jan 6
|Koz
|84
|Searching for Jonathan malpass
|Jan 6
|Whoever u think i...
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jan 3
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
|Nicholas Null (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Knowledge is POWER
|5
|Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15)
|Dec 27
|Barry
|12
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC