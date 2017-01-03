Former Rep. Thad Viers, serving federal prison sentence, being transferred to halfway house
Former Rep. Thad Viers, who currently is serving in federal prison for money laundering, is being transferred to a halfway house, prison officials said Wednesday. Viers, a Republican from Myrtle Beach, had been serving his sentence at a low-security federal prison in Petersburg, Virginia, and was being transferred on Wednesday.
