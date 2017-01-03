Former Rep. Thad Viers, serving feder...

Former Rep. Thad Viers, serving federal prison sentence, being transferred to halfway house

4 hrs ago

Former Rep. Thad Viers, who currently is serving in federal prison for money laundering, is being transferred to a halfway house, prison officials said Wednesday. Viers, a Republican from Myrtle Beach, had been serving his sentence at a low-security federal prison in Petersburg, Virginia, and was being transferred on Wednesday.

