Federal funding freeze could impact Hurricane Matthew cleanup on HHI
The president placed a freeze on funding from the EPA and USDA, which have been vital for Hurricane Matthew recovery on Hilton Head Island. Those USDA grants include $500,000 awarded to the town of Hilton Head for debris removal from drainage systems and lagoons like this one.
