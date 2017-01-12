Family remembers 78-year-old woman shot, killed in Myrtle Beach Mall parking lot
It was a year ago - in broad daylight - an afternoon shopping trip to Myrtle Beach Mall ended in gunfire. Francis Mae Davis, a mother, a grandmother and great grandmother, was killed that day - but why? And by whom? There are still so many unanswered questions as authorities continue to investigate and family members struggle to go on with their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hells angels are like Big mouth bitches (Nov '09)
|Wed
|FXR 4 LIFE
|58
|House
|Jan 10
|Rawhide
|1
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 7
|kelly4funinMB
|25
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|Jan 6
|Koz
|84
|Searching for Jonathan malpass
|Jan 6
|Whoever u think i...
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jan 3
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
|Nicholas Null (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Knowledge is POWER
|5
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC