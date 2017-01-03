Elite Stor Capital Partners to Convert Flea Market to Self-Storage in Myrtle Beach, SC
Elite Stor Capital Partners LLC, an equity investor focused on the self-storage industry, is converting the Carolina Forest Flea Market in Myrtle Beach, S.C., to a Storage Rentals of America facility. The company purchased the property at 4761 U.S. 501 in October, according to the source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Tue
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
|Nicholas Null (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Knowledge is POWER
|5
|Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15)
|Dec 27
|Barry
|12
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Dec 21
|Lee
|1
|James Q
|Dec 20
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC