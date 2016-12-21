Elderly man reports being robbed by m...

Elderly man reports being robbed by masked gunman in Myrtle Beach

20 hrs ago

An elderly man told police he was walking up the stairs to a unit at the Seaside Plaza on Flagg Street Sunday night when a masked gunman approached him. He said the man pointed a small black handgun at him and demanded all of his money, according to a police report.

