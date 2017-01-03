Debbie Reynolds visited Myrtle Beach in 2007
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher's mother, visited the former Rivoli Theatre on Chester Street in 2007 at the invitation of the late Harry Love, according to Myrtle Beach Government's Facebook post.
