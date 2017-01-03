Daughters still struggling a year aft...

Daughters still struggling a year after mothera s shooting death at mall

Shelly Wells and Michele Gagne lost their mother on Jan. 8, 2016, at the Myrtle Beach Mall in a random shooting incident. Francis "Mae" Davis was shot and killed the day before her 79th birthday while waiting in a car while Wells shopped inside.

