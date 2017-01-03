Credit card theft leads to five arres...

Credit card theft leads to five arrests in robbery investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC A Myrtle Beach officer responded to Sea Mist Motel in reference to a robbery that occurred on Tuesday, according to MBPD's report. The victim told police that when she got on the elevator the suspect grabbed her purse and attempted to flee from the area.

