City workers pick up, recycle discard...

City workers pick up, recycle discarded Christmas trees

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WMBF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC The City of Myrtle Beach will pick up unwanted Christmas trees and take them to be recycled, beginning in January, according to Public Information Officer Mark Kruea. Residents are advised to place their tree at the curb, but not in the travel lane, and don't cover any utility meters or boxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicholas Null (May '16) Sun Knowledge is POWER 5
Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15) Dec 27 Barry 12
Piers Dec 22 Eric 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Dec 22 Lickboy12 44
Seafood buffet Dec 21 Lee 1
James Q Dec 20 Kelly 1
ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex Dec 18 Info Needed 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,539 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,702

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC