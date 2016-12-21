City workers pick up, recycle discarded Christmas trees
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The City of Myrtle Beach will pick up unwanted Christmas trees and take them to be recycled, beginning in January, according to Public Information Officer Mark Kruea. Residents are advised to place their tree at the curb, but not in the travel lane, and don't cover any utility meters or boxes.
