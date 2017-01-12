Cherry Grove project to begin Tuesday
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC The city of North Myrtle Beach will perform the Cherry Grove project, located between Sea Mountain Highway and 29th Avenue North, Tuesday, according to the city's press release.
