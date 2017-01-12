Charleston's new area code ready to g...

Charleston's new area code ready to go, but 843 hangs on longer than expected

21 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The Lowcountry has had two area codes for more than a year - technically. But the new 854 area code has been slow to roll out, and 843 has hung on longer than telecom planners expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

