Charleston's new area code ready to go, but 843 hangs on longer than expected
The Lowcountry has had two area codes for more than a year - technically. But the new 854 area code has been slow to roll out, and 843 has hung on longer than telecom planners expected.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|South carolina and Flordia drivers
|17 hr
|Kuyahoora
|2
|hells angels are like Big mouth bitches (Nov '09)
|Jan 11
|FXR 4 LIFE
|58
|House
|Jan 10
|Rawhide
|1
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 7
|kelly4funinMB
|25
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|Jan 6
|Koz
|84
|Searching for Jonathan malpass
|Jan 6
|Whoever u think i...
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jan 3
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
