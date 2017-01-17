Beachfront hotel reaches one step closer to reality
Change continues to come to Ocean Boulevard's oceanfront in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach's Community Appearance Board is looking to finalize the design for the Ocean 16 Hilton Hotel at the corner of Ocean Blvd. and 16th Ave. N. on Tuesday.
