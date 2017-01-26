Area residents to raise funds for myeloma
It's been almost a year since Janet Kerrigan of Myrtle Beach started the Myrtle Beach Multiple Myeloma Support Group for people suffering with the devastating cancer that, so far, has no cure. It's been five years and almost two months since she had to accept that it would end her 38 years of nursing and quite possibly end her life.
