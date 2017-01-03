African children's choir spread message of love and hope across Grand Strand

The Watoto Children's Choir, a group of 18 orphans from Uganda, will continue its six-month U.S. tour in the Myrtle Beach area Jan. 8-10 featuring a brand new concert, The Watoto Children's Choir made a stop in North Myrtle Beach, Sunday night, sharing a message of love and hope to the Grand Strand. "For them this is a message that comes from a place of restoration, they come from a place of brokenness to a place of testimony, they can talk about where they have come from and talk about where they are now, which is a much better place than where they were and where they could have been, explained Edwin Naijuka, Team Leader, for the Watoto Children's Choir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.