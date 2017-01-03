African children's choir spread message of love and hope across Grand Strand
The Watoto Children's Choir, a group of 18 orphans from Uganda, will continue its six-month U.S. tour in the Myrtle Beach area Jan. 8-10 featuring a brand new concert, The Watoto Children's Choir made a stop in North Myrtle Beach, Sunday night, sharing a message of love and hope to the Grand Strand. "For them this is a message that comes from a place of restoration, they come from a place of brokenness to a place of testimony, they can talk about where they have come from and talk about where they are now, which is a much better place than where they were and where they could have been, explained Edwin Naijuka, Team Leader, for the Watoto Children's Choir.
