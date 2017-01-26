Accident on Meeting Street affecting traffic in downtown Charleston
Five people were arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery that ended with the victim suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday night. Five people were arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery that ended with the victim suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Attorney Patricia Ferguson (Oct '12)
|9 hr
|Swhipple
|5
|New Horry County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Thu
|Jack
|4
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Jan 25
|N2wfsn2bbc
|29
|Why do my threads keep disappearing?
|Jan 21
|JustAsking
|1
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jan 20
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Jan 19
|Dee
|87
|Blake Shelton in NMB
|Jan 19
|SaraD_
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC