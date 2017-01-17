a Promenadesa among concert series warming up winter | Best Bets

The 31th annual "FPC Promenades" Concert Series opens at 1 p.m. Jan. 26 with Olga Kern, a world-acclaimed pianist, at First Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Kern also played this FPC series a decade ago, right after she won the Rachmaninoff International Piano Competition at age 17. Season tickets, including other performers on Feb. 9 and 16, and March 9, start at $40.

