a Promenadesa among concert series warming up winter | Best Bets
The 31th annual "FPC Promenades" Concert Series opens at 1 p.m. Jan. 26 with Olga Kern, a world-acclaimed pianist, at First Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Kern also played this FPC series a decade ago, right after she won the Rachmaninoff International Piano Competition at age 17. Season tickets, including other performers on Feb. 9 and 16, and March 9, start at $40.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madie Godin
|Mon
|Big Tig
|1
|Short Skirts
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|4
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|26
|If your fiance were caught watching porn and.. =( (Mar '09)
|Jan 15
|donthaveone
|14
|Jared mason
|Jan 15
|Cvs
|1
|South carolina and Flordia drivers
|Jan 14
|Kuyahoora
|2
|hells angels are like Big mouth bitches (Nov '09)
|Jan 11
|FXR 4 LIFE
|58
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC