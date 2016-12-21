Women report separate, frightening encounters while walking on the beach

Women report separate, frightening encounters while walking on t - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - Dorin says she went for a walk on the beach after work around 5:15 p.m. decompress, when she saw a man with a dark hoodie up over his head walking toward her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.