Women report separate, frightening encounters while walking on the beach
Women report separate, frightening encounters while walking on t - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - Dorin says she went for a walk on the beach after work around 5:15 p.m. decompress, when she saw a man with a dark hoodie up over his head walking toward her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piers
|Thu
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Wed
|Lee
|1
|James Q
|Dec 20
|Kelly
|1
|ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex
|Dec 18
|Info Needed
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Dec 15
|DrThorntonSux
|33
|North Myrtle Beach Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC