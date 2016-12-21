Traffic hurdles to jump for Market Common neighborhood

A project months in the re-design stage is heading back in front of Myrtle Beach City Council Tuesday, Dec. 20. Over the summer, a neighborhood for 600 homes was proposed near Fred Nash Blvd. Current land and traffic issues in the area sparked more interest in what will become of the project. The neighborhood is called Arbor Glenn Village and is now proposed as a maximum 548-home neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.