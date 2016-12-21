Three soldiers receive a warm welcome after landing at MYR
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Three soldiers received a grand "welcome home" on Friday after their plane touched down at the Myrtle Beach International Airport. Family, friends and supporters gathered near the airport's baggage claim area to cheer and show their support for the Air Force, Navy and Army members who will get to spend the holidays with loved ones.
