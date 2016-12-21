Three arrested in connection with attempted murder, kidnapping in Myrtle Beach
Nina Gabriella Casias, 26, Rayshawn Jermaine Epps, 34, and Jacquan Dontari Fulton, 29, were each booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail Thursday afternoon, records show. The charges stem from an incident reported by a 51-year-old man on Wednesday night at an Ocean Boulevard hotel.
