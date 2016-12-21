Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 1
Myrtle Beach State Park, on South Kings Highway, and Huntington Beach State Park, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Brookgreen Gardens - along with Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, near McClellanville - will have "First-Day Hikes," guided tours on Sunday. Ann Malys Wilson , a longtime interpretive ranger at Myrtle Beach State Park, leads a tour last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Null (May '16)
|2 hr
|Knowledge is POWER
|5
|Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15)
|Dec 27
|Barry
|12
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Dec 21
|Lee
|1
|James Q
|Dec 20
|Kelly
|1
|ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex
|Dec 18
|Info Needed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC