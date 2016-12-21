Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Dec. 24

A final edition of "Story Time with Santa" will comprise some tales read by Mr. and Mrs. Kringle, who also will pose for photos afterward - bring you own camera, but no pets. The event is 1-1:30 p.m. Saturday in the nature center at Myrtle Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 Business, one mile south of Ocean Boulevard/Farrow Parkway, and free with park admission.

