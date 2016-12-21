The Plug Sneaker Boutique LLC announces grand opening date
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Plug Sneaker Boutique LLC , Myrtle Beach's first sneaker boutique and clothing store, opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at 602 Seaboard St., No. 4. in Myrtle Beach, according to The Plug's press release.
