The Plug Sneaker Boutique LLC announc...

The Plug Sneaker Boutique LLC announces grand opening date

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Plug Sneaker Boutique LLC , Myrtle Beach's first sneaker boutique and clothing store, opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at 602 Seaboard St., No. 4. in Myrtle Beach, according to The Plug's press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15) Tue Barry 12
Piers Dec 22 Eric 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Dec 22 Lickboy12 44
Seafood buffet Dec 21 Lee 1
James Q Dec 20 Kelly 1
ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex Dec 18 Info Needed 1
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Dec 15 DrThorntonSux 33
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,467 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,275

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC