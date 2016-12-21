The Myrtle Beach area's year in photos: Part II
A fire ravaged Cherry Grove Saturday night, consuming at least five structures near 49th Ave. North ocean front before fire fighters finally arrived. Hindered by Hurricane Matthew and the same winds that spread sparks from structure to structure, a few firefighters and National Guardsmen could do little more than watch for nearly an hour as the structures burned.
