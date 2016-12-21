South side Myrtle Beach earns new attention from developers
Multiple projects have the potential to bring interest back to an area that some say has long been ignored. They range from a high-rise hotel to a small cluster of duplexes to a Wal-Mart, according to building permit applications filed with the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piers
|Thu
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Wed
|Lee
|1
|James Q
|Dec 20
|Kelly
|1
|ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex
|Dec 18
|Info Needed
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Dec 15
|DrThorntonSux
|33
|North Myrtle Beach Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC