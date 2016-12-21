Rider earns degree from CCU

Ashton Rider, of Pacolet, SC, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in management during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17, 2016, at Coastal Carolina University. A total of 719 students were eligible to walk in Coastal Carolina University's fall 2016 commencement, compared to 595 in 2015 and 590 in 2014.

