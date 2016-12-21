Report: Man beats girlfriend, wanted by police for domestic violence
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man who reportedly beat his girlfriend and is now wanted for domestic violence, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Jerren Roshard Dozier had an argument with his girlfriend over who he had been hanging out with days prior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Barry
|12
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Dec 21
|Lee
|1
|James Q
|Dec 20
|Kelly
|1
|ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex
|Dec 18
|Info Needed
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Dec 15
|DrThorntonSux
|33
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC