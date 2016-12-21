Police: Wanted couple arrested during traffic stop

A Loris couple was arrested by Horry County police Wednesday who were wanted in connection with crimes by North Myrtle Beach police, authorities said. On Wednesday, Horry County police conducted a traffic stop on Barnhill Road, off S.C. 308 near the Aynor area, and detained two people who were recently profiled as wanted by North Myrtle Beach police, and they now face more charges, according to a release from Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.