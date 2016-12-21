Police: Victim went out for cigarettes Christmas morning and was robbed at gunpoint
James Andre Bingham is charged with armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and drug and weapon possession, jail records show. Myrtle Beach officers were called 2 a.m. Sunday to a restaurant on the 200 block of North Kings Highway where a 27-year-old male victim reported the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Dec 21
|Lee
|1
|James Q
|Dec 20
|Kelly
|1
|ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex
|Dec 18
|Info Needed
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Dec 15
|DrThorntonSux
|33
|North Myrtle Beach Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC