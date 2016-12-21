Parents demand answers after daycare closes overnight
A surprise from a local daycare parents didn't see coming. Life Christian Child Development Center on College Park Road in Ladson shut down overnight without warning or explanation, according to parents who said they only found out about the closing via Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Dec 21
|Lee
|1
|James Q
|Dec 20
|Kelly
|1
|ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex
|Dec 18
|Info Needed
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Dec 15
|DrThorntonSux
|33
|North Myrtle Beach Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC