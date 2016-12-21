Parents demand answers after daycare ...

Parents demand answers after daycare closes overnight

A surprise from a local daycare parents didn't see coming. Life Christian Child Development Center on College Park Road in Ladson shut down overnight without warning or explanation, according to parents who said they only found out about the closing via Facebook.

