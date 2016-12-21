Newberry Farm Bureau receives Young Farmer Activity Award

Jimmie Lee Shaw, chair of the Newberry County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee, received a special achievement award on behalf of Newberry County during the organization's 73rd annual meeting held recently in Myrtle Beach. Newberry County Farm Bureau was recognized for having one of the top Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers programs in the state during 2016.

