New schools, transgender clash and de...

New schools, transgender clash and debuts highlight 2016 eduction news in Horry County

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

First Floor Energy began building Horry County School's five new energy-positive buildings, but extra work and delays have caused the district to consider other options for one school that probably will not be ready in time for the fall 2017 school year. At Coastal Carolina University, Clery Act data showed that punishments doled out for drug and alcohol offenses more than doubled in six years, outpacing student growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15) Tue Barry 12
Piers Dec 22 Eric 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Dec 22 Lickboy12 44
Seafood buffet Dec 21 Lee 1
James Q Dec 20 Kelly 1
ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex Dec 18 Info Needed 1
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Dec 15 DrThorntonSux 33
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,228 • Total comments across all topics: 277,422,764

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC