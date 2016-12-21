Man allegedly doused gas on guesta s hotel room door, charged with arson

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Myrtle Beach the day after Christmas for allegedly trying to set fire to the front door of a guest's hotel room in what appears to be a racially-motivated incident. Clayton Garrett Byers was charged with first degree arson by Myrtle Beach Police after he was caught running away from the scene by security officers of a nearby hotel, according to the police report.

