Loris-based Ebtron to expand by hiring additional 100 employees
The Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday morning that Ebtron, an HVAC parts manufacturer, will hire an additional 100 employees. According to a news release from the office of Gov. Nikki Haley, Ebtron is expected to bring a $2.5 million capital investment to Horry County in the next five years.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Dec 21
|Lee
|1
|James Q
|Dec 20
|Kelly
|1
|ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex
|Dec 18
|Info Needed
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Dec 15
|DrThorntonSux
|33
|North Myrtle Beach Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|16
