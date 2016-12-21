Hurricane, police, and Trump: It was a roller coaster year for Horry County
From the destruction of Hurricane Matthew to the riveting national elections, Horry County saw a whirlwind of events in 2016. It was a year in which local voters cast ballots for political newcomers promising to shake up business as usual in government, yet supported a tax increase to raise $600 million to build roads.
