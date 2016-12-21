Free financial help headed to the Mar...

Free financial help headed to the Mary Thompson Center in Conway

Read more: Horry Independent

There are fixes for people who have large student-loan debts or have gotten themselves into financial quagmires through personal mistakes, but the cures can be painful, and things would be so much better if people knew sooner how to manage their money better, according to financial consultant Randall Davis. Davis, who has worked in banking and financial consulting over the years, is ready to help people start planning their finances when they're as young as high school students, and untangle their messes at any age using programs designed by United Way and the Goodwill Prosperity Centers.

