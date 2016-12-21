Ebtron to expand by hiring additional 100 employees
The Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation announced that Ebtron, an HVAC parts manufacturer, will hire an additional 100 employees during an economic development announcement Thursday morning, according to WMBF News reporter Meredith Heline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
