D.C. murder victim a former Socastee High graduate

A Washington D.C. woman found dead inside her vehicle with the suspect sitting behind the wheel was a graduate of Socastee High School. According to police in Washington, D.C., Tricia McCauley, 46, was reporting missing on Christmas after she didn't show up to a dinner and missed a flight.

