Are you ready to say good-bye to your Christmas tree? City, county can help
City and county solid waste authorities have you covered when it comes to saying farewell to your live Christmas tree once the season wraps. The City of Myrtle Beach will begin picking up Christmas trees curbside and taking them to be recycled at the beginning of January, according to officials.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Dec 21
|Lee
|1
|James Q
|Dec 20
|Kelly
|1
|ISO a DR or Wt Loss Ctr W/Addipex
|Dec 18
|Info Needed
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Dec 15
|DrThorntonSux
|33
|North Myrtle Beach Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|16
