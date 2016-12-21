Are you ready to say good-bye to your...

Are you ready to say good-bye to your Christmas tree? City, county can help

16 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

City and county solid waste authorities have you covered when it comes to saying farewell to your live Christmas tree once the season wraps. The City of Myrtle Beach will begin picking up Christmas trees curbside and taking them to be recycled at the beginning of January, according to officials.

