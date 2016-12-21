A Look Back: Matthew brings flood waters, devastation
HORRY COUNTY, SC For most along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee, Hurricane Matthew will certainly be one thing that sticks out when reflecting on 2016. The storm made landfall near McClellanville at 11 a.m., on Oct. 8. From there, the center of Matthew passed directly over Myrtle Beach.
