$6.7 million approved in relief funds as FEMA closes in Myrtle Beach
"So far we've registered over 47,000 registrations for a total dollars approved of $35.5 million" in the state of South Carolina, FEMA's media relations specialist Alberto Pillot said. In Horry County there were over 6,000 FEMA registrations, with an approved $6.7 million.
