Residents evacuated in Myerstown
Residents near the Waste Recovery Solutions plant in Myerstown were evacuated from their homes for a hazardous material incident Monday afternoon. Residents evacuated in Myerstown Residents near the Waste Recovery Solutions plant in Myerstown were evacuated from their homes for a hazardous material incident Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Myerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering Ruth Dietz
|8 hr
|heroin and chill
|5
|City woman, 62, gets probation for drug-related... (Jan '09)
|Jun 9
|Machine1000
|3
|Man convicted of raping girl (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Machine1000
|12
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Mee
|121
|Police blotter (Jan '09)
|Aug '16
|mister d
|2
|Beverly smith (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rick leitzel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myerstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC