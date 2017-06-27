Residents evacuated in Myerstown

Residents evacuated in Myerstown

Residents near the Waste Recovery Solutions plant in Myerstown were evacuated from their homes for a hazardous material incident Monday afternoon. Residents evacuated in Myerstown Residents near the Waste Recovery Solutions plant in Myerstown were evacuated from their homes for a hazardous material incident Monday afternoon.

