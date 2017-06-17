Photos: 95th annual Lebanon County Firefighters'a

Myerstown's Keystone Hook & Ladder Fire Company hosted the 95th annual Lebanon County Firefighters' Association convention and parade on June 16 and 17. Scores of people turned out for the parade on Saturday, June 17, 2017 to watch over 100 pieces of emergency apparatus parade through town. Photos: 95th annual Lebanon County Firefighters' Association parade Myerstown's Keystone Hook & Ladder Fire Company hosted the 95th annual Lebanon County Firefighters' Association convention and parade on June 16 and 17. Scores of people turned out for the parade on Saturday, June 17, 2017 to watch over 100 pieces of emergency apparatus parade through town.

