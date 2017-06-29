'Orange smoke' to blame for hazmat incident in Lebanon County
Some residents in the Myerstown area in Lebanon County had been evacuated from their homes today due to a hazmat incident. Lebanon County dispatch did not immediately confirm what the hazmat incident was, but said it occurred on the 300 block of King Street in Jackson Township this afternoon.
