Man threatened at knifepoint during Lebanona
Cody Friedrich, 22, of Lebanon, has been charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after threatening a victim at knifepoint on June 5, Lebanon city police said. Man threatened at knifepoint during Lebanon dispute Cody Friedrich, 22, of Lebanon, has been charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after threatening a victim at knifepoint on June 5, Lebanon city police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Myerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering Ruth Dietz
|4 hr
|Chuck Norris
|6
|City woman, 62, gets probation for drug-related... (Jan '09)
|Jun 9
|Machine1000
|3
|Man convicted of raping girl (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Machine1000
|12
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Mee
|121
|Police blotter (Jan '09)
|Aug '16
|mister d
|2
|Beverly smith (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rick leitzel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myerstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC