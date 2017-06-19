Lantern Lodge robbed by Phillies fan in Lebanon County
JACKSON TWP., Lebanon County, Pa - State Police say a man walked into the office at the Lantern Lodge in Myerstown on Friday night and demanded money from front desk attendant. The suspect did not display a weapon but indicated he had one in his pocket.
