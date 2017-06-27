DEP investigating chemical reaction a...

DEP investigating chemical reaction at waste recovery plant

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

The precise cause of Monday's hazardous materials incident at a Jackson Township waste recovery facility is still a mystery. DEP investigating chemical reaction at waste recovery plant The precise cause of Monday's hazardous materials incident at a Jackson Township waste recovery facility is still a mystery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myerstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remembering Ruth Dietz Jun 28 American Legends 7
News City woman, 62, gets probation for drug-related... (Jan '09) Jun 9 Machine1000 3
News Man convicted of raping girl (Aug '10) Jun 9 Machine1000 12
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 257
News BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11) Sep '16 Mee 121
News Police blotter (Jan '09) Aug '16 mister d 2
Beverly smith (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rick leitzel 1
See all Myerstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myerstown Forum Now

Myerstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myerstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Myerstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC