PHOTOS: Elco student's message is on display

Wednesday

Elco High School students were recognized Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2017, for their winning billboard design encouraging drivers to put down their cell phones. The Center for Traffic Safety sponsors the "No Excuses" campaign urging motorists to steer away from distracted driving.

